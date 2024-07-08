Casting is now confirmed for the re-imagined series of Bergerac…

Damien Molony set to step into the leading role of Jim Bergerac. The six-part UKTV Original series will begin this month, with locations in the UK and the Channel Island of Jersey.

Damien Molony:

“I’m incredibly excited to be stepping into the role of Jim Bergerac. John Nettles has left an incredible legacy with big shoes to fill, and I hope I can bring a fresh new take on this iconic character. I can’t wait for audiences to join me on this journey.”

Zoë Wanamaker will portray the role of Jim’s mother-in-law Charlie Hungerford – a change from the original series, alongside Philip Glenister as Arthur Wakefield. Further cast include Pippa Haywood as Margaret Heaton, Robert Gilbert as Barney Crozier, Sasha Behar as Uma Dalal and Celine Arden as Kara.

Bergerac will air on free to air channel U&DRAMA and free streaming service, U, in 2025. The series has been written by Toby Whithouse alongside Brian Fillis, Catherine Tregenna and Polly Buckle.

Bergerac is based on the original series created by Robert Banks Stewart, which starred John Nettles and ran for nine series on the BBC between 1981 and 1991. The modern re-imagining will honour the iconic detective drama, but with a contemporary twist. Unlike the original hit from the 80s, the new series will see one character-led murder mystery run across all six episodes, in place of a new storyline each episode.

Viewers will meet Jim Bergerac (Molony) as a broken man, grappling with grief and alcoholism following his wife’s recent death. His mother-in-law, Charlie (Wanamaker), is concerned Jim isn’t putting his daughter Kim first and, when a woman from a wealthy Jersey family is murdered, Jim must fight through his personal struggles to become the formidable investigator he once was.

With a troublesome convict resurfacing from his past, Bergerac is required to call on his sharp investigative instincts and past successes to navigate the intricate family dynamics, and watchful eyes of the police force, in order to solve the case.

Tricia Warwick, chief executive of Visit Jersey:

“For many, the words ‘Jersey’ and ‘Bergerac’ are synonymous, and we are delighted for the iconic TV series to return to our island’s beautiful shores for filming this summer. The modern re-imagining of Bergerac presents an opportunity to celebrate the show’s legacy in Jersey, whilst reaching a new generation of fans who will be eager to ‘set jet’ to the featured locations. We look forward to working with UKTV, Banijay UK, and BlackLight TV to showcase Jersey’s unique charm and picturesque landscapes through the lens of this beloved show in a fresh, contemporary way.”

Bergerac is a brand-new UKTV Original commission and will air on U&DRAMA and U in 2025. Produced by BlackLight TV, part of Banijay UK, Jersey-based Westward Studios and supported by Visit Jersey. Banijay Rights will handle international distribution for the series.