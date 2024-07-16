The late Queen was a woman of many wise words…

Enduring Wisdom: Words of Hope and Inspiration by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II brings over 80 inspiring quotations selected from the late Queen’s beloved Christmas speeches, and interspersed with stunning and memorable portraits, Enduring Wisdom gives intimate insight into the values that Her Majesty held most dear to her heart,including courage, love, strength, and hope for tomorrow, which are all most pertinent in these turbulent times.

Loved and admired throughout the world, Queen Elizabeth II was a beacon of hope, consistency and security during her 70-year reign (the longest of any monarch), and in Enduring Wisdom, her words of encouragement to us live on.

This treasury of quotations gives an intimate insight into the values she embodied and faithfully promoted throughout her life. They speak of the qualities that were closest to her heart: courage, empathy, forgiveness, hope, humility, love and respect. These are the qualities that she encouraged in others and that she hoped would endure among all people of goodwill, whatever their religion or race.

Including seven memorable portraits – one from each decade of her reign – this exquisite gift book offers an inspiring tribute to a world leader whose wise and gracious influence will live in our hearts forever.

“Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) was Queen of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth countries from 6 February 1952 until her death on 8 September 2022. Her reign of over 70 years is the longest of any British monarch and the longest verified reign of any female head of state in history. Elizabeth II was queen regnant of 32 sovereign states during her lifetime and remained the monarch of 15 realms by the time of her death. She was also Patron of more than 600 organisations and charities.” – SPCK Publishing