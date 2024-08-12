Over 100 years of cinema promotion art…

The most comprehensive overview of movie posters ever published, 1001 Movie Posters is a definitive coffee table volume from world authority, Tony Nourmand. Spanning more than a century of global imagery, it celebrates the most arresting, aesthetically powerful examples of the genre, including posters that have never been published before.

There has always been a raw immediacy to film posters: provoking and enticing, shocking and seducing audiences across the threshold of the movie theatre. The artists tasked with communicating that have been at the forefront of design: ground-breaking visionaries such as Saul Bass and Paul Rand; Eastern-European artists using poetic, surreal and often disturbing imagery in highly original and subversive concepts.

Others have woven contemporaneous movements in art and popular culture into their designs, creating a time capsule of the obsessions and concerns of a different era.

Iconic posters such as Metropolis, The Man with the Golden Arm, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Goldfinger sit alongside more unexpected and lesser-known artwork for films such as 2001, Star Wars and Taxi Driver. Nearly all cinematic movements are included, from early silent masterpieces through German Expressionism, film noir, 1950s science fiction, the psychedelic 1960s, the gritty violence and retribution of the 1970s and 1980s, and then onwards into the 21st century, where the stripped-back graphics nod to the Bass minimalism of the 1950s.

Steeped in nostalgia, this beautiful and diverse collection features posters from over 20 countries and represents the work of over 150 art directors and illustrators. An extraordinary visual compendium, it is the final word on movie posters and is a must for film lovers and anyone with even a passing interest in the power of advertising and design.

1001 Movie Posters, ISBN: 978-1-909526-93-8, released September 3rd, 2024 in hardback format. RRP £80. Pre-order here