The Stage Debut Awards announced this week the nominees for its annual awards ceremony, celebrating the finest emerging talent in UK theatre.

This year’s 44 nominations across eight categories celebrate a diverse array of individuals from across the industry making their professional or West End debuts.

The Stage editor Alistair Smith:

“It has been an extraordinarily difficult deliberation for the judges this year. We had a longlist of more than 250 supremely talented debut theatremakers and whittling it down to this shortlist meant some very tricky decisions. However, we’re delighted to celebrate this extraordinary line-up featuring talent from across the UK and with nominees ranging from teenagers and those fresh out of drama school to experienced artists such as Elvis Costello making cross-over theatre debuts.

“I can’t wait to celebrate with all our nominees and our fabulous host Divina De Campo on the night.”

Among the highlights of this year’s nominations is the fiercely contested Best West End Debut Performer category—the only award decided by public vote. This category features some of the most celebrated names from stage and screen, including Olivier award-winner Will Close for his iconic portrayal of footballer Harry Kane in Dear England, Olivier award-nominee Jack Wolfe for his magnetic performance in Next to Normal, Emmy award-winner Billy Crudup, best known for starring opposite Reece Witherspoon and Jennifer Anniston on The Morning Show, for his solo performance in Harry Clarke, and Ted Lasso star and Emmy award-nominee Toheeb Jimoh for his role in Player Kings opposite Ian McKellen.

Other notable nominees this year include Francesca Amewudah-Rivers for her starring role opposite Tom Holland in Jamie Lloyd’s Romeo and Juliet, Grace Hodgett Young for her role as Betty Schaefer alongside Nicole Scherzinger in the Olivier Award-winning Sunset Boulevard (for which she is also nominated for Best Performer in a Musical), and Ed Larkin for his poignant portrayal in The Little Big Things. Larkin, in his role as Henry Fraser, is the first actor in a wheelchair to lead a West End musical.

Finally, Louis McCartney is nominated for his performance in the Olivier award-winning Stranger Things: The First Shadow, earning nods for both Best West End Debut Performer and Best Performer in a Play. Originally from Belfast, Louis was just 20 years old at the start of the run.

A legendary name gracing this year’s list is Grammy award-winner Elvis Costello, nominated for Best Composer, Lyricist, or Book Writer for his musical contributions to Cold War at The Almeida Theatre.

The full shortlist reflects the wealth of emerging talent across the UK. Both Louis McCartney and Best Director nominee Emily Foran hail from Northern Ireland. Laura Dawkes (Best Performer in a Musical for her role as Elsa in Frozen) and Gareth John (Best Performer in a Play at Sherman Theatre, Cardiff for Housemates) fly the flag for Wales.

The Midlands is represented by Grace Hodgett Young and Jeevan Braich (Best Performer in a Musical in Starlight Express) while Hannah Morely and Jack Wolfe represent Yorkshire.

The shortlist also boasts exciting and recognisable names from across the Atlantic. In addition to Billy Crudup, nominees include Tony award-winner and Grammy award-nominee Myles Frost for his portrayal of Michael Jackson in MJ the Musical, and Canadian actor Taylor Russell for her role in the Olivier award-nominated The Effect.

For the first time in the awards’ history, all three Best Director nominees are women. Joining Emily Foran in the short list are nominees Ellie Coote (42 Balloons at the Lowry) and Sophie Drake (The Bleeding Tree at Southwark Playhouse Borough).

The National Theatre and at @sohoplace are tied for originating the most nominations this year, each securing multiple nods for creatives on their productions. The National Theatre, alongside Will Close and Taylor Russell’s nominations, received a further Best Performer in a Play nomination for Ellie-May Sheridan for London Tide.

Meanwhile, @sohoplace shines with nominations from The Little Big Things – including alongside Ed Larkin’s nomination, Nick Butcher and Tom Ling for Best Composer, Lyricist, or Book Writer and Daniel Bailey for Best Creative West End Debut with Red Pitch.

Reflecting its success at the Oliviers, Sunset Boulevard leads this year’s nominations. Alongside Grace Hodgett Young’s two nominations are Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom, who are in the running for Best Designer for their video work on the production.

Owing to the exceptional quality of new writing this year, nominees include Sam Grabiner (Boys on the Verge of Tears at Soho Theatre), Martha Loader (Bindweed at the Mercury Theatre), Harry McDonald (Foam at Finborough Theatre), Hannah Morley (We Could All Be Perfect at Sheffield Theatres), Azuka Oforka (The Women of Llanrumney at Sherman Theatre) and Anastasia Osei-Kuffour (Love Steps at Omnibus Theatre, London).

“With many of the productions on this shortlist, such as Stranger Things: The First Shadowand Sunset Boulevard, securing future runs on Broadway, The Stage Debut Awards are proud to celebrate creatives at the start of what are sure to be exciting illustrious careers.” – The Stage