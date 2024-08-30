The former PM has been announced to appear at the flagship literary festival…

The north’s longest-running literary festival, now in its 51st year, sees the former Prime Minister discuss her new book, The Abuse of Power, at King’s Hall in Ilkley on Saturday 12 October, 12-1pm. A limited number of tickets are available, with a book and ticket offer.

The Abuse of Power explores the public’s erosion of trust in politicians and public institutions. The former Prime Minister and Home Secretary will be in conversation with the journalist Ruth Pitt. Pitt is also a TV producer, creative consultant and director of the Creative Cities Convention as well as chair of the National Poetry Centre.

May will talk about the abuses of power she confronted at the highest level, where the powerful repeatedly chose to use their power to protect themselves – such as the Hillsborough and Grenfell tragedies, the Daniel Morgan case, and parliamentary scandals. She argues for a radical rethink in how we approach politics and public life and why we need to act now to rebuild that trust.

Theresa May joins a robust line-up of leading thinkers, writers, and entertainers discussing their latest books, including household names, Gyles Brandreth, Julian Clary, Susie Dent, John Suchet, Prue Leith, Jodi Picoult, Alan Johnson, Kate Atkinson, Adrian Chiles, Alan Hollinghurst, Helen Lederer, and Tom Heap.

Ilkley Literature Festival promises 17 days of passionate conversations, interviews, and author events from 4 to 20 October at the festival venue, Kings Hall, and venues across the spa town. The festival, which was launched in 1974 by the poet WH Auden, offers a vibrant platform for established and emerging poets, and this year features the former Makar of Scotland, Jackie Kay and former poet laureate, Carol Ann Duffy, as well as events profiling up-and-coming stars of the poetry world.

Themes of this year’s event include Verse (playing homage to its 50-year legacy supporting poets), Democracies in Danger, and Ethics and Technology. Audiences can also explore US conspiracy theories with Gabriel Gatehouse, host of the smash-hit podcast The Coming Storm, and join a panel on UK politics with journalists Sam Freedman and Simon Kuper. This year also features a Shaking up Shakespeare theme, featuring Succession star, Dame Harriet Walter, who is also one of Britain’s most esteemed Shakespearean actors, with She Speaks! What Shakespeare’s Women Might Have Said.

