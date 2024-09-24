This September, WildBrain’s Teletubbies are inviting Londoners to embrace the colourful quartet in an entirely new way.

From Thursday 26th to Saturday 28th September 2024, the House of Teletubbies London: Art Takeover will transform the gallery at 15 Bateman Street into a colourful celebration of creativity, nostalgia, and artistic expression.

The iconic characters – Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po – are stepping into the world of fine art, sparking inspiration for a new generation of artists and reconnecting fans of all ages with the joy and imagination of childhood.

The London takeover marks another stop on the House of Teletubbies World Tour, celebrating these beloved characters in fresh and exciting ways. Partnering with internationally acclaimed and emerging artists, the exhibition will feature a curated collection of Teletubbies-inspired artwork across a variety of mediums. This multi-sensory experience invites visitors to step into a world where whimsical characters meet bold artistic vision – a place where our favourite childhood friends come to life in ways we’ve never imagined.

The Artists, illustrators and designers featured in the exhibition are:

Austin Call, duhrivative

Benjamin Gore

Christian Cowan

Fern Espinoza ,25K Fern

,25K Fern Frankie Curtis

Jon Burgerman

MurWalls

O NCH

NCH Stella Lin, Bunni Konbiny

Rory McQueen

Will Marsten

For the past 27 years, the Teletubbies have continued to engage new audiences, reminding us of the universal desire to connect, play, and explore. The takeover aims to celebrate this timeless connection by merging the worlds of art and heritage, reminding us that the creativity we held as children never fades – it merely evolves.

The festivities will kick off with a special opening night on 26th September, a TTVIP affair for press, influencers, artists, and partners. The evening will feature special access to the art and artists who all designed to reawaken that sense of childlike wonder. Attendees will have the chance to explore the creative process that brought these iconic characters to life through art – and even meet the legendary quartet in person!

The gallery opens its doors to the young and young-at-heart from 27th – 28th September, where kids, and kidults can enjoy hands-on workshops, interactive installations, and Teletubbies-themed activities. This family-friendly event is a chance for visitors to reconnect with their own childhood while experiencing the whimsical joy of the Teletubbies in a new and inspiring context.

With activities ranging from doodling on giant canvases to creating Teletubbies-inspired accessories, the weekend will be packed with joyful moments designed to spark creativity across generations. After all, the Teletubbies have always been more than just characters – they are a shared experience, a reminder that childhood is a time of boundless imagination and joy.

As the Teletubbies continue to engage audiences across generations, they embody the simple, universal joys of friendship, curiosity, and play. They were many of our first childhood friends, helping us navigate a world of bright colours, new sounds, and endless possibilities. This unique art exhibit is a reminder that the childlike wonder they first inspired still resides within all of us.

The London event is the first stop of the art takeover that will see the Teletubbies take over galleries in major cities around the globe, from Los Angeles to Miami and beyond. At each location, new artists and fresh interpretations will be added to the collection, ensuring a constantly evolving experience that keeps fans engaged and inspired. This tour is about more than just nostalgia; it’s about bridging the gap between generations, using art as a medium to celebrate wonder and discovery.

This is an event for anyone who has ever wondered what it would be like to bring their childhood fantasies into the world of fine art. The event invites us all to reconnect with that wide-eyed sense of wonder and joy – the same feeling we had when we first met these four playful characters on screen.

Event Details