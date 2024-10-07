Just for one Day – The Live Aid Musical will transfer to the West End, beginning performances at The Shaftesbury Theatre on Thursday 15 May 2025…

There will also be a Special Gala Performance on Sunday 13 July, exactly 40 years after the iconic concerts were staged in London and Philadelphia. After its record-breaking premiere at The Old Vic earlier this year – where it became the theatre’s fastest selling musical ever – the strictly limited West End season of Just for one Day comes hot on the heels of a North American premiere at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto.

Craige Els returns in the role of Bob Geldof with further casting to be announced. Performances at The Shaftesbury Theatre, London will play through until 10 January 2026.

Bob Geldof:

“My comment before I saw Just For One Day was that “It better not be s***”. It’s not s***! It is FANTASTIC. Joyous, largely true, and the music is beyond miraculous. I have never been to a show where night after night there is a standing ovation at THE INTERMISSION!! Amazing.”

On 13 July 1985, music united the world. 40 years on, discover the story of Live Aid in a whole new way — in London’s West End at Just for one Day – The Live Aid Musical.

The show’s World Premiere production “blew the roof off the Old Vic” (Baz Bamigboye) in early 2024, where it became the theatre’s fastest-selling musical ever.

This exhilarating night out “rocks in all the right ways” (WhatsOnStage), with hit songs by Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Who, U2, Queen, Madonna, The Police, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Diana Ross and more of the iconic artists who made history at simultaneous charitable concerts in London and Philadelphia.

Live Aid was an unprecedented global music event that brought 1.5 billion people together, and they all have a story to tell about ‘the day rock ‘n’ roll changed the world’. Whether you saw it live, watched it from home or weren’t even born yet, you won’t want to miss this “rip-roaring” (The Telegraph) and “remarkable” (Daily Mail) new musical written by John O’Farrell (Mrs. Doubtfire, Something Rotten!) and directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, The Little Big Things).

Jamie Wilson, Producer:

“Just For One Day was the fastest selling musical in The Old Vic’s history. The story of how the world united together through music has captivated audiences of all ages. We are thrilled to be able to bring this production to The Shaftesbury Theatre in the West End, opening on the 40th Anniversary of the Live Aid concerts with the same timeless songs, renowned creative team and a hugely talented company.”

10% from the sale of all tickets will be donated directly to The Band Aid Charitable Trust. By permission of The Band Aid Charitable Trust. Tickets are on sale at www.theliveaidmusical.com