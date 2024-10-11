ITV will be making episodes of Coronation Street and Emmerdale available on ITVX at 7am, before they air on television later in the day.

Starting Monday, October 14, you can catch the newest episodes of both soaps streaming live on ITVX at 7 AM every morning, before they air on ITV1 later that evening.

ITV note that the decision has been taken “to offer our viewers ultimate choice in how they watch our programmes”.

The new 7am ‘soap drop’ coincides with the launch of a new Soap destination on ITVX, with a treasure trove of content sitting alongside all the latest episodes, now made available ahead of their ITV1 transmission.

The new Soap page on ITVX will include dedicated rails for Classic Coronation Street and Classic Emmerdale, as well as a rail of “Greatest Episodes” and a “Stars of the Soaps” collection too, with dramas like Tina and Bobby (starring Michelle Keegan), Maryland (starring Suranne Jones) and The Long Shadow (starring Katherine Kelly), and more besides.

The Top Picks rail in the Soaps destination page will also include Nolly, the biopic by Russell T Davies of the soap queen Noele Gordon, starring Helena Bonham Carter as the star of ITV’s iconic daytime soap Crossroads.

Viewers can stream memorable episodes of Crossroads too. Look out for your favourite soap stars introducing classic episodes and picking their ITVX favourites.

The move follows Soap viewing growing significantly on ITVX in 2024, with both Emmerdale and Coronation Street up around 30%. The soaps are in the top 5 shows for streaming hours on ITVX, and combined they have brought in nearly 300 million streams this year alone.

Craig Morris, Managing Editor of ITV Channels and ITVX said:

“The positive response when we made the soaps available at 7am during The Euros and the Olympics this year shows that audiences want to choose when to watch their favourite Soap, and the new dedicated destination on ITVX is a fitting home for the Nation’s biggest and best continuing dramas. Now you can choose when to enjoy your daily dose of drama – whether during the morning commute, over lunch or at a time that suits you each evening.”

This week Emmerdale marks 30 years of the Dingles, and sees the soap’s largest family devastated to learn that their patriarch, Zak, has passed away. It’s a sad day for the family and the Village at large, but despite the tragedy, the Dingle family are doing what they do best, pulling together.

Heartbroken Cain, Sam and Belle reminisce about their dear father and the villagers pay tribute to him.

Events on Coronation Street take a sinister twist as DS Lisa Swain, DC Kit Green and PC Craig Tinker continue to investigate the whereabouts of Joel Deering. A body has been found in the canal. Could Joel have met a grisly end?

Dee-Dee and Lauren are left reeling from the news that he’s been murdered, but what more are the Police about to discover?

Iain MacLeod, Executive Producer for Continuing Drama at ITV said:

“This is great news for soap fans! Having the ability to catch your favourite show at a time that suits you fits perfectly with people’s busy days and flexible lives. And who doesn’t love the idea of watching the latest Dingle drama in the Dales or calamity on the Cobbles on the tram to work, or over a brew after dropping the kids at school! As a soap nerd, I should also say that the new soap page is an absolute treat. It’s a one-stop shop for fans of Coronation Street and Emmerdale and it will now be so easy to enjoy your favourite shows, and delve into their illustrious histories and beyond.”

ITV’s streaming service is available at https://www.itv.com/