The series will be back in its 25th anniversary year of launching in the UK…

ITV this evening has confirmed that Big Brother will return for a third series in 2025 following a second series of Celebrity Big Brother set to air in spring, marking 25 years of Big Brother in the UK.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Acquisitions ITV:

“Big Brother programming has firmly established itself across ITV’s platforms and become a favourite with our viewers. Together, Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother have grown audiences on ITV1 and ITV2 and amassed almost 100 million streams on ITVX. We’re therefore very excited to be able to throw open the House doors once again for another series of both Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother in 2025 which are sure to promise more unmissable entertaining and captivating moments.”

The channel’s second instalment of the original reality format is set to conclude tomorrow night after another series which once again dominated conversations on social media. During tomorrow’s Live Final, viewers will crown the winner of the current series, who will walk away victorious with a life-changing cash prize.

The third series of Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX will follow another famous faces edition of Celebrity Big Brother which is set to air on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player in spring 2025, as a new batch of famous faces take up residence in the UK’s most famous abode.

Applications for next year’s series of Big Brother are now open – hopefuls who believe they have what it takes to take on the original social experiment can now apply by visiting BigBrother.com.

The format made a return to UK television screens in 2023 on its new home – ITV and ITVX, having previously aired on Channel 5 and originally launched on Channel 4 in 2000. Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother alongside the iconic Live Stream and Late & Live companion show, has now been streamed an enormous 96 million times on ITVX.

Katy Manley, Managing Director of Initial:

“We are so excited to be coming back with more Celebrity Big Brother and Big Brother. Both series have really resonated with audiences, and we can’t wait to make more. As always, viewers can look forward to Big Brother keeping Housemates – celebrities and civilians alike – on their toes.”

Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother are Initial (part of Banijay UK) productions.