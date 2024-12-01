Levi Roots announced as new Chair Designate for South London venue Brixton House…

Brixton House has this week revealed the appointment of Levi Roots as Chair Designate, with the transition to Chair scheduled for Spring 2025. Levi, a well-known entrepreneur, musician, and a respected figure in South London, brings a remarkable combination of business expertise, artistic passion, and deep community connections to Brixton, as Brixton House continues its mission to be a vibrant hub for creativity and culture.

Levi Roots, Chair Designate:

“I am honoured to be joining Brixton House as Chair Designate. This venue is more than just a theatre; it’s a space for community, creativity, and cultural exchange. South London is my home, and Brixton House embodies everything I love about this area—its diversity, vibrancy, and its spirit. I look forward to working with the talented team here to support new voices and to build a platform for inspiring and impactful storytelling. Productions like Alice in Wonderland which is currently showing are perfect examples of the brilliant, boundary-pushing work that Brixton House is committed to showcasing.”

His journey is rooted in South London, where he rose to fame with his Reggae Reggae Sauce, which became a household name after his unforgettable appearance on Dragon’s Den. Since then, Levi has built a successful brand and inspired countless entrepreneurs with his story of resilience and innovation. His commitment to bringing the flavours of the Caribbean into UK homes reflects a dedication to cultural pride and authenticity that aligns seamlessly with Brixton House’s values.

Levi has a track record of philanthropy for causes that make a real difference in society. He is an ambassador for many organisations and charities that support education, prison system reform and young people, such as Rift Social Enterprise supporting ex-offenders, Trussell Trust fighting against poverty, the National Windrush Museum and the Prince’s Trust.

Delia Barker, CEO of Brixton House:

“I am so thrilled to welcome Levi Roots and am excited that he will be joining our board. Levi embodies the creativity, authenticity, resilience, and community spirit that are central to Brixton House. His journey from the heart of Brixton to national and international success, along with his passion for music and theatre, makes him an inspiring choice for our Chair. Levi’s leadership and guidance will be invaluable as we continue to grow as a centre for diverse and impactful arts in South London.

“Levi’s appointment signals an exciting new chapter for Brixton House as it builds on its commitment to celebrate diversity, develop and showcase talent and connect with local communities. With Levi’s leadership, Brixton House will continue to be a hive of creativity and cultural engagement in South London and beyond.”

His business commitment towards raising attainment and social justice have been recognised by Honorary Doctorates from the University of the West of England and the University of Westminster; both received in July 2024. In addition to previous Honorary Fellowships from the Royal Agricultural University (July 2019) and the University of Gloucestershire (November 2009).

In addition to his business achievements, Levi is a dedicated musician and advocate for the arts. His album Free Your Mind earned him a MOBO nomination in 1998 and he is well known for his time spent with Sir Coxsone Outernational – one of the UK’s most legendary sound systems.

His musical leanings combined with his passion for storytelling and culture extends into theatre. In 2023 he took his musical, Sound Clash: Death in the Arena, to Edinburgh Fringe, where it was praised for being a thrilling new event production. His experience in both the performing arts and entrepreneurial spaces makes him a unique asset to Brixton House.

David Bryan CBE, current Chair:

“It has been a privilege to serve as Chair of Brixton House and play a key role its transformation into a beacon of creativity and inclusivity. Levi’s appointment marks a new and exciting chapter for the organisation. His entrepreneurial spirit, cultural insight, and passion for the arts make him the ideal leader to take Brixton House forward. I am confident that, under his guidance, Brixton House will continue to thrive and inspire.”

Levi’s new appointment coincides with the return of Brixton House’s five-star Christmas show, Alice in Wonderland, offering London families an alternative show at Christmas that speaks of authenticity and diverse representation of London Life. With a track record of championing new talent and voices, Brixton House is poised to break the mould in theatre making and broaden our imagination of storytelling for the stage.