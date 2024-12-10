Viewers got a surprise in this week’s EastEnders when an old face returned…

Joe Swash made his first appearance on 15 April 2003 as Mickey in EastEnders. Initially a guest character, Mickey became a regular due to his popularity with viewers. In his original run he was seen as a wheeler-dealer, engaging in various profitable scams. He remained a regular until summer 2008, with a brief return in 2011. The 2024 Mickey turned a few heads upon his arrival in Albert Square.

Dressed as the smart businessman he now is, with a flash car and fancy camera, he was able to help Big Mo (Laila Morse) out with her saucy festive calendar when her scheduled photographer let her down. Mickey also caught up with other Walford residents including Martin Fowler (James Bye) and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

After almost sixteen years away, how did it feel to step back on to Albert Square once again and reprise the role of Mickey Miller?

It was amazing to go back. I was super honoured to be asked back; it was so nice to see all the new crew and the crew that was there back in the day when I first started. It felt like home.

Has anything changed since you left or was it still largely the same?

Apart from the main set, everything is the same, down to the carpet on the floor, the lovely lady on reception. It’s such a strange comfort, it’s like going back to your nan’s house – it never changes!

Did you find it easy to jump back into the character of Mickey after so many years away?

I was so nervous to be back as I haven’t done much acting since EastEnders, but it all came back straight away and it felt completely normal.

What has Mickey been up to since we last saw him?

Mickey has opened a range of eco BnBs across the Cotswolds and he’s doing well for himself! He also is married with two kids.

What was it like to be back filming alongside some of your former cast mates?

Working again with Laila [Morse] was an absolute pleasure. I worked with her so much and she was a bit like my EastEnders mum, she used to pick me up and drop me home!

What was your reaction when you were asked to return for a short stint?

I was honoured to be asked back! Amazing people have been in EastEnders, so to be asked back was amazing.

It seems Mickey is up to no good with Big Mo as always. The pair have always had a strong relationship and have previously teamed up on many dodgy deals. How would you sum up their relationship, and what was it like to work with Laila Morse once again?

Big Mo is a terrible influence for Mickey. Mickey would do anything for Mo and she has him wrapped around her little finger. Working again with Laila was an absolute pleasure.

Do you have any standout memories from your previous time in the show?

Looking back, working with Barbara Windsor, Wendy Richard, June Brown and the legend John Bardon. I was so lucky to work with these legends!

EastEnders, BBC One, Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now