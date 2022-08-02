Over 3 million tune in to see Ekin-Su and Davide win Love Island

Finale featured a promo for the return of Big Brother.

ITV 2 dominated prime time on Monday night with the finale of Love Island. The eighth series concluded with viewers choosing Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti as the winning couple.

An average of 2.9 million viewers tuned in for the 95 minute finale, up on the 2021 final. The show peaked towards the end, with an impressive 3.4 million viewers.

The final featured the first promo for Big Brother, which marked confirmation that ITV had secured the rights to the iconic reality show. A new series of Big Brother will air on ITV 2 and ITV X next year, five years after Channel 5 aired its final series.