Best on the Box highlights for Sunday, February 23rd.

ONE TO WATCH: ENDEAVOR, ITV, STV and UTV at 8pm

The new trilogy of films have marked Endeavour and his colleagues entering a new decade and era of change. The three-part series opened on New Year’s Eve 1969, normal order was resumed and the team reunited at Castle Gate CID, with Chief Superintendent Bright back in charge.

Shaun Evans reprised his role as DS Endeavour Morse, alongside Roger Allam as DCI Fred Thursday and tonight the third and final part of this run of editions takes to the air.

Tonight When Endeavour is called to investigate what at first appears to be a freak accident at Lady Matilda’s College, he uncovers a potential link between a series of peculiar incidents across Oxford, and despite Thursday’s scepticism, becomes convinced the accidents are the result of foul play.

Lady Matilda’s meanwhile, is in the midst of a referendum campaign which will decide whether or not the college should become co-educational, and when one of their own is attacked while walking alone on the towpath, the female students become more determined than ever to keep the wolf without the citadel.

LAST TANGO IN HALIFAX, BBC ONE at 9pm

Sally Wainwright’s Bafta Award-winning drama returns for a much-anticipated fifth series. Alan (Derek Jacobi) and Celia (Anne Reid) are seven years into their marriage and, having moved into a desirable bungalow with stunning views across the Calder Valley, they aren’t seeing eye to eye.

Celia is baffled when Alan applies for a job in a local supermarket and Alan can’t understand why they need an expensive new kitchen. At Far Slack Farm, Gillian (Nicola Walker) – already stretched with bank repayments – discovers a costly problem with her roof. And Caroline (Sarah Lancashire) faces a fresh challenge in her new headship and recruits the help of colleague, Ruth (Lu Corfield). A phone call from New Zealand gives Alan and Celia pause for thought, and tempers get frayed at Caroline and Gillian’s joint birthday celebration when money becomes the topic of conversation. Meanwhile, Judith (Ronni Ancona) presents John (Tony Gardner) with an awkward proposition…

THE GREAT POTTERY THROWDOWN, CHANNEL 4 at 7pm

Last week it was giggles galore from Melanie Sykes as the creative hopefuls had to make a miniature statue based on life nudes. The whole thing became a bit of a television disaster with a fair few of the sculptures failing to stand or even come close to what was expected of the statues. I never knew pottery could be such a laugh.

So on the basis of last week being not a bad show, I’m expecting great things this week as Sykes returns to oversee proceedings for the remaining six potters in the competition.

In this episode the participants are challenged to produce handmade tiles to fit a fireplace surround and hearth. For their second challenge, and a place in the quarter-final, judges Sue Pryke and Keith Brymer Jones task the potters to throw a chimney.

What she gonna look like with a chimney on her? …Trisha Dingle.

DOGS BEHAVING VERY BADLY, CHANNEL 5 at 6.05pm

Graeme has a tough job this week, as he battle to bring four dogs into line.

In Liverpool, whippet patterdale cross Pippa was rescued from death row by Jo and her partner John. But not only is Pippa a food thief, the couple regularly find themselves tussling with her to stop her harming herself.

When she is not thieving their food, Pippa aggressively barks at the front door. Graeme puts her in her place with a command and block technique. But, when it comes to stopping her stealing the sausages, will the same technique work? In Sheffield, Leigh is struggling with jack russell cross Bobby. She hoped the pooch would get her out and about to help with her medical condition, but this energetic dog and his extreme aversion to traffic is turning walks into a dangerous pursuit. If Graeme cannot get him under control, Leigh will have no choice but to rehome him!

Finally, Graeme’s in Chessington, where Maria believes her two akitas have a hatred of dogs. On walks these two start barking, snarling and pulling on the lead whenever another dog passes. Maria and her daughter Danielle are terrified of what would happen if the duo managed to get to another canine. Graeme’s quick to identify the issue, but his biggest challenge is getting Maria onside with his training technique.

THE LAST THING HE WANTED, now streaming on NETFLIX

Adapted from the Joan Didion novel of the same title this drama is set against the nebulous milieu of the Iran-Contra scandal.

Veteran D.C. journalist Elena McMahon (Anne Hathaway) abandons the 1984 campaign trail out of a misguided sense of duty to her father, Dick McMahon (Willem Dafoe). Guilted into running a dangerous fool’s errand on his behalf, Elena leverages the moment to pursue her own investigation but instead gets tipped into the confounding centre of the very intrigue she’s trying to expose.

Answers turn into questions and wrong turns lead to dead ends in this stylish political thriller as Elena becomes increasingly lost on a map of someone else’s making and the possibility of return — to home and to herself — slowly narrows.

The fourth film from director and writer Dee Rees co-stars Ben Affleck, Rosie Perez, Edi Gathegi, Mel Rodriguez, Onata Aprile and Toby Jones.