Zoe Lyons to host BBC Two teatime show

Comedian Zoe Lyons to host new entertainment show for BBC Two.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be the host of Lightning. It’s a dream job for me as I’m a massive quiz fan and – unlike the contestants – I love being in the spotlight.” – Zoe Lyons

BBC Two is to air a brand new entertainment show later this year which sees the tradition of a quiz show mixed with a gameshow in what is described as a fast-paced and frantic format. Lightning sees six challengers battle it out across six adrenaline-pumping rounds while a ruthless spotlight patrols the studio eliminating contestants. The aim of the game is for the contestants to stay out of the spotlight.

Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak, Carla-Maria Lawson says that Zoe will bring a “real buzz” to BBC Two teatimes. Zoe will present and support the contestants during the game which will see them trying to win the £3,000 prize money .

“The pace and the calibre of competition in Lightning along with Zoe’s energy and wit, will bring a real buzz to BBC Two teatimes”. – Carla-Maria Lawson

The BBC has commissioned 25 episodes which will be filmed in Northern Ireland with support from Northern Ireland Screen. Lightning is a co-production between Fizz and Nice One.