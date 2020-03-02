Lost Relics of the Knights Templar for History

Lost Relics of the Knights Templar, to be broadcast on HISTORY® in April 2020.

“We are thrilled to be working with Dan and Diana at A+E Networks UK and HISTORY on this exciting new series. Hamilton and Carl are rare talents and I cannot wait for audiences to see the extraordinary people, places and objects that they uncover.” – Jon-Barrie Waddell from Fired Up Films

The new series follows one of the world’s most prolific yet unknown treasure hunters, Hamilton White and his long-time friend Carl Cookson, as they trace the origin of an amazing hoard of relics.

Hamilton White, has operated in virtual anonymity for more than 30 years. Together with multimillionaire property tycoon, Carl Cookson – he is breaking cover to reveal the secrets of a remarkable treasure hunting business.

Until today, no major items belonging to the Knights Templar – the medieval Special Forces of Christendom, made famous by The Crusades – have ever been recovered. Hamilton and Carl believe, however, they have at last discovered what everyone else has been looking for: a treasure trove of artefacts which reveal who the Templars were, how they worshipped, and why they were targeted , imprisoned and wiped out by Papal decree, in 1307.

The series follows Hamilton and Carl as they travel through Europe and to the Middle East, as they attempt to uncover the truth behind these remarkable finds.

Alongside Hamilton and Carl’s journey, the story of the Templars will be told by historians, including presenter and best-selling author of ‘The Templars: The Rise and Spectacular Fall of God’s Holy Warriors’, Dan Jones.

The series will follow Hamilton and Carl as they seek to establish the provenance of each relic from one of the most secretive organisations in history before they reveal the hoard to the world.

“For a relatively new indie to secure a great commission like this is a huge vote of confidence from A+E Networks UK. Jon-Barrie and his team at Fired Up Films show a breadth of vision and dedicated work ethic which is sure to produce spectacular results. We are delighted to help fund their first commission and look forward to seeing the series when it is broadcast.” – Richard Williams, Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Screen

Fired Up Films in Belfast and London-based Krempelwood, with funding from Northern Ireland Screen, have produced the five-part series.