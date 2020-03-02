Emma Willis returns to W for Special Births

Emma Willis returns to UKTV’s premium entertainment channel, W, for a two-part special, Emma Willis: Special Births.

“Emma is so passionate about her role as a Maternity Care Assistant and it’s wonderful to see her re-visit families to see how childbirth has changed their lives since leaving the hospital. I’m sure there’ll be some lovely revelations and will be truly heart-warming telly.” – Helen Nightingale, senior commissioning editor, UKTV

Produced by Firecracker Films, each episode will include never before seen footage of births captured last year at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Over two heart-warming episodes, Emma will meet a selection of parents and babies six months after initial filming and discover how each family’s journey has unfolded since their time on the maternity ward. In each encounter, Emma will sit down with the family to watch the birth and reflect on the incredible moment their new-born baby entered the world. From hair-raising emergencies to hilarious gaffes, this will be an emotional roller-coaster for all involved.

“We’re thrilled to have more Emma Willis on W. Our highest performing series on the channel is Delivering Babies and it’s a real gem. We can’t wait to see more of the incredible birthing stories in this two-part special.” – Adam Collings, channel director for W

Emma Willis: Special Births follows on from Delivering Babies, which was awarded a Broadcast Digital Award in 2019, and joins a whole host of new UKTV Originals airing on W in 2020. This includes The Wedding Fixer, a brand-new series which follows highly respected wedding planner Sarah Haywood as she battles to save couples from wedding day turmoil.

“We are delighted to be working with the wonderfully talented Emma Willis and fantastic team at W again on this two-part special series. The series will give W viewers a unique opportunity to see a whole new set of birth stories and will showcase the amazing work the maternity staff at the Princess Alexandra Hospital carry out on a daily basis.” – Sam Emmery, head of documentaries for Firecracker Films

W channel: Sky 109/809, Virgin 125/191, BT 311/383, TalkTalk 311/ On demand on Sky, Virgin, BT and TalkTalk