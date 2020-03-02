The Goodies! reunite for 50th anniversary celebration

The BFI and Radio Times Television Festival celebration is one of a number of nostalgic events at the 2020 offering.

The Festival will celebrate The Goodies at 50! with very special guests Tim Brooke-Taylor, Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie, who came together five decades ago to unleash sublime, often surreal, mayhem in The Goodies.

The reunion event will offer a rare chance to hear the group reminisce, and will feature material from the BFI National Archive. The BFI and Radio Times Television Festival takes place from April 17th to 19th at the BFI’s Southbank Centre.

The Goodies! became famous for the unleashed legendary blend of surreal sketches, topical satire, slapstick and general lunacy on an unsuspecting viewing public.

The programme was also one of the first shows in the UK to use pioneering camera trickery including on the trio’s most famous skit; Kitten Kong, which sees a kitten named Twinkle grow to a gigantic size and terrorise London, tearing down the Post Office Tower (now the BT Tower). The Goodies also had a number of chart topping hits in the mid 1970s as well, the majority of which were written and performed by Bill Oddie.

Other highlights include the screening of The Year of the Sex Olympics (BBC, 1968) a groundbreaking drama set in a near future where a ruling elite controls the masses with banal reality TV shows and pornographic contests. Starring Leonard Rossiter, Suzanne Neve and Brian Cox and a celebration of the late Irish comedian Dave Allen who was the doyen of 70s comedy, taking a gentle aim at religion from his perch on a high stool. The Festival will remember his legacy in this compilation event featuring clips from all the varied parts of his small-screen career.

For ticket information please visit https://whatson.bfi.org.uk/Online/tvfest20