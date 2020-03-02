The work of comedian Dave Allen to be celebrated

The late personality’s work will form part of a series of nostalgic features at the BFI and Radio Times Television Festival.

Irish comedian Dave Allen was the doyen of 1970s comedy, taking a gentle aim at religion from his perch on a high stool. His television series mixed stand-up with sketches and proved successful he had stints on both ITV and the BBC.

He was also a guest-spot delight for television producers appearing on shows such as Sunday Night at the London Palladium, Parkinson, Aspel & Company, Call My Bluff and The David Frost Show to name only a few.

Starting out as a journalist Dave made his comedy debut on BBC TV’s New Faces, having already featured on several radio programmes. Having toured with The Beatles he was given his own series by ATV in 1967, Dave Allen Tonight airing on ITV. Other hit programmes followed including BBC TV’s Dave Allen at Large in 1971 and in later years the simply titled Dave Allen for Carlton/ITV.

In April the BFI and Radio Times Television Festival will remember his legacy in this compilation event featuring clips from all the varied parts of his small-screen career.

Other highlights include a celebration of 50 Years of The Goodies! and the 25th Anniversary of Hollyoaks.

For ticket information please visit https://whatson.bfi.org.uk/Online/tvfest20