RTS Programme Award nominations announced

Ackley Bridge, Love Island and Good Morning Britain are among the programmes in the running to pick up an RTS award.

Nominations in 27 categories were announced Tuesday morning for the RTS Programme Awards 2020. Stephen Graham is nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in Channel 4 drama The Virtues. Niamh Algar, who starred alongside Graham, is nominated for Best Actress.

In the daytime programme category, BBC One’s The Repair Shop, will be looking to pick up the gong again. It faces competition from ITV’s Good Morning Britain and Channel 4’s Beat The Chef. There’s another chance for Ant and Dec to pick up an award as Britain’s Got Talent is nominated for Best Entertainment Programme. ITV 2’s Love Island and BBC Three’s Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK are also nominated in the category.

In the Soap and Continuing Drama category all eyes will be on whether EastEnders can come out on top as it recently celebrated its 35th birthday. It’s up against rival Coronation Street and medical series Casualty. The most prestigious award, RTS Channel of the Year, will go to either BBC Three, Channel 5 or Sky Atlantic.

Broadcaster and comedian Paul Merton will host this year’s awards ceremony which takes place at the Grosvenor Hotel, London on Tuesday 17th March 2020.

The full list of nominations are below.

Actor (Female)

Niamh Algar – The Virtues (Warp Films and Arty Productions for Channel 4)

Suranne Jones – Gentleman Jack (A Lookout Point Production in association with HBO for BBC One)

Tamara Lawrance – The Long Song (Heyday Television and NBCUniversal International Studios for BBC One)

Actor (Male)

Jared Harris – Chernobyl (Sister, The Mighty Mint and Word Games in association with HBO for Sky Atlantic)

Micheal Ward – Top Boy (Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, Dream Crew and SpringHill Entertainment for Netflix)

Stephen Graham – The Virtues (Warp Films and Arty Productions for Channel 4)

Arts

Bros: After The Screaming Stops (Fulwell 73 for BBC Four)

imagine…James Graham: In the Room Where It Happens (BBC Studios for BBC One)

Superkids: Breaking Away From Care (Expectation for Channel 4)

Breakthrough Award

Aisling Bea – This Way Up (Merman Television for Channel 4)

Tanya Moodie – Motherland (Merman Television and Delightful Industries for BBC Two)

Tim Renkow – Jerk (Roughcut TV and Primal Media for BBC Three)

Children’s Programme

The Athena (Bryncoed Productions for Sky Kids)

Step Up to the Plate (Lion TV for CBBC)

Zog (Magic Light Pictures for BBC One)

Comedy Performance (Female)

Diane Morgan – Motherland (Merman Television and Delightful Industries for BBC Two)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Two Brothers Pictures in association with All3Media International for BBC Three and Amazon Prime Video)

Saiorse-Monica Jackson – Derry Girls (Hat Trick Productions for Channel 4)

Comedy Performance (Male)

Alex Murphy & Chris Walley – The Young Offenders (Vico Films and Rotator for BBC Three)

Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education (Eleven Film for Netflix)

Youssef Kerkour – Home (Jantaculum and Channel X for Channel 4)

Daytime Programme

Beat the Chef (Twofour and Motion Content Group for Channel 4)

Good Morning Britain (ITV Studios Daytime for ITV

The Repair Shop (Ricochet for BBC One)

Documentary Series

The Choir: Our School By The Tower (Twenty Twenty Productions for BBC Two)

Crime and Punishment (72 Films for Channel 4)

Hometown: A Killing (7 Wonder for BBC Three)

Drama Series

Ackley Bridge (The Forge Entertainment for Channel 4)

The Capture (Heyday Television and NBCUniversal International Studios for BBC One)

Gentleman Jack (A Lookout Point Production in association with HBO for BBC One)

Entertainment

Britain’s Got Talent (Thames/Syco for ITV)

Love Island (ITV Studios Entertainment/Motion Content Group for ITV2)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (World of Wonder Productions for BBC Three)

Entertainment Performance

London Hughes – Don’t Hate The Playaz (Monkey Kingdom for ITV2)

Mo Gilligan – The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan (Expectation and Momo G for Channel 4)

Stephen Mulhern – In For A Penny (ITV Studios Entertainment/Mitre Television for ITV)

Formatted Popular Factual

The British Tribe Next Door (Voltage & Motion Content Group for Channel 4)

Celebrity Gogglebox (Studio Lambert for Channel 4)

The Circle (Studio Lambert & Motion Content Group for Channel 4)

History

Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain (Blast! Films for Channel 4)

The Last Survivors (Minnow Films for BBC Two)

Spotlight on The Troubles: A Secret History (BBC NI for BBC Four and BBC One Northern Ireland)

Live Event

The BRIT Awards 2019 (BRITs TV for ITV)

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance (BBC Studios for BBC One)

Stormzy at Glastonbury 2019 (BBC Studios for BBC Two)

Mini-Series

Chernobyl (Sister, The Mighty Mint and Word Games in association with HBO for Sky Atlantic)

The Long Song (Heyday Television and NBCUniversal International Studios for BBC One)

Years and Years (Red Production Company for BBC One)

Presenter

Fred Brathwaite – A Fresh Guide to Florence with Fab 5 Freddy (BBC Studios for BBC Two)

Mobeen Azhar – Hometown: A Killing (7 Wonder for BBC Three)

Vicky McClure – Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure (Curve Media for BBC One)

RTS Channel of the Year

BBC Three

Channel 5

Sky Atlantic

Science and Natural History

8 Days: To the Moon and Back (BBC Studios, PBS & The Open University, The Science Unit for BBC Two)

The Parkinson’s Drug Trial: A Miracle Cure? (Passionate Productions for BBC Two)

The Planets (A BBC Studios Production with NOVA and WGBH Boston for BBC, PBS co-produced by Tencent Penguin Pictures. A BBC Open University Partnership for BBC Two)

Scripted Comedy

Derry Girls (Hat Trick Productions for Channel 4)

Fleabag (Two Brothers Pictures in association with All3Media International for BBC Three and Amazon Prime Video)

Stath Lets Flats (Roughcut TV for Channel 4)

Single Documentary

David Harewood: Psychosis and Me (Films of Record for BBC Two)

Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag (Hardcash Productions for ITV)

War in the Blood (Minnow Films for BBC Two)

Single Drama

Brexit: The Uncivil War (House Productions in association with HBO for Channel 4)

Doing Money (Renegade Pictures for BBC Two)

The Left Behind (BBC Studios for BBC Three and BBC Cymru Wales)

Soap and Continuing Drama

Casualty (BBC Studios for BBC One)

Coronation Street (ITV Studios for ITV)

EastEnders (BBC Studios for BBC One)

Sports Presenter, Commentator or Pundit

Alex Scott – 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup (Input Media [now known as Gravity Media] and BBC Sport for BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer)

Gareth Thomas – 2019 Rugby World Cup (ITV Sport for ITV)

Nasser Hussain – The Ashes (Sky Sports for Sky Sports Cricket)

Sports Programme

2019 Rugby World Cup (ITV Sport for ITV)

ICC Cricket World Cup Final (Sky Sports & Sunset+Vine for ICC TV and Sky Sports Cricket)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 – Semi Final: England v USA (Input Media [now known as Gravity Media] and BBC Sport for BBC One)

Writer (Comedy)

Danny Brocklehurst – Brassic (Calamity Films for Sky One)

Laurie Nunn – Sex Education (Eleven Film for Netflix)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Two Brothers Pictures in association with All3Media International for BBC Three and Amazon Prime Video)

Writer (Drama)

Craig Mazin – Chernobyl (Sister, The Mighty Mint and Word Games in association with HBO for Sky Atlantic)

Neil Forsyth – Guilt (Happy Tramp North and Expectation for BBC Scotland and BBC Two)

Roy Williams – Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle (A Douglas Road and Young Vic Production for BBC Four)