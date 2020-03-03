Fern McCann returns to ITVBe

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum returns to ITVBe in 2020.

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum will return to ITVBe this spring, followed by another series in the autumn.

Due to air this spring, the 4 x 60” series will see the former TOWIE personality once again invite viewers into her extraordinary life, which she shares with daughter Sunday who’s now 2 years old.

This series will see Ferne and Sunday embark on one of their biggest adventures yet, as they make the move to a brand new home.

Ferne also continues her search for love, but could she have finally found her happily-ever after?

“There is never a dull moment when we’re following Ferne and Sunday, and this series is no exception! We’re excited to show the viewers what they have been up to since we last saw them.” – Phil Mount, Creative Director at Potato

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum is produced by Potato, part of ITV Studios.