Yorkshire Steam Railway proves rating hit for Channel 5

The latest run is off on the right track.

The Series three premiere of The Yorkshire Steam Railway: All Aboard, which journeys daily life behind the scenes at North Yorkshire Moors Railway, has proved a viewing hit, with the opening episode reaching the coveted position of Channel 5’s No.1 show of the day.

Episode one of the DSP/ Endemol Shine UK production for Channel 5, which aired Friday 21st February, achieved an overnight audience of 1.01 million. Maintaining this success, The Yorkshire Steam Railway also outperformed the broadcaster’s slot average for adults aged 16-24 (+54%) and adults 65+ (+59%) demonstrating the popularity of the heritage railway amongst both the young and young at heart.

In the remaining three episodes of the season, viewers can immerse themselves in a glorious roller-coaster ride, as they experience more drama, more humour and more magnificent steam engines – all set against the glorious backdrop of North Yorkshire.

Highlights from forthcoming episodes include the annual steam gala and this year the railway decides to host a record 15 locos from all over the country for the weekend steam spectacular, while on August bank holiday weekend the temperatures soa and it proves too hot to handle on the loco footplates with the boiler kicking out 1,000°C of heat.

While the season finale documents one of the biggest events of the year, War Weekend, where the whole railway is transformed into a nostalgic snapshot of wartime Britain, and sees steam enthusiasts, war reenactors, and those who just like to dress up, coming from all over the world.