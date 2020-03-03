Planet Eat channel launches

The network launched this week bringing thousands of hours of original culinary content to screens.

“Creating exclusive content from scratch with over 100 brilliant chefs and food professionals has always been a dream of mine. There’s so much more to the food industry than cooking shows. We wanted to create a place where anyone with any level of interest in food could learn vital skills.” – Tony Hindhaugh, founder of Planet Eat

Planet Eat – a new Netflix-like, specialist food and drink channel launches today. Available to watch online, or via Apple TV, Amazon Fire or Roku, as well as on any Android or IOS smart devices, it features thousands of hours of original culinary content, presented by a team of over 100 award-winning chefs.

Among the exclusively commissioned programs available to view are masterclasses from the world’s top 10 cooking schools including; Leiths School of Food and Wine, the International Centre for Culinary Arts in Dubai and Silwood Kitchen in Cape Town, South Africa. Subscribers can also watch and learn via short step-by-step cooking guides for hundreds of recipes on demand. Each guide is presented by brilliant global up-and-coming chefs and is filmed in 4k for the ultimate cinematographic experience at home.

As well as featuring professional chefs, the new channel will shine a spotlight on wider industry talent – including Kevan Roberts, an advisor for the BBC’s ‘The Price of Bread’, and Simon Taylor, Butchery World Champion 2019.

Importantly, Planet Eat’s programming will go beyond the trusted cooking demonstration show format. The channel will host career developing video guides on topics such as how to write a restaurant business plan, or how to become a performance chef. Viewers will also be able to tune in for ‘how-to’ series’ that showcases leading industry figures including; Giulia Verdinelli, a food photographer for National Geographic, Kate Kirkman, Sony’s European Imaging Ambassador and award-winning actor Simon Davies on the art of food-television presenting.

“The channel is to motivate and inspire anyone with an interest in food to give it a go, whether that be cooking-at-home, in a professional kitchen, or blogging or photographing food. We’re dedicated to making content that viewers won’t find anywhere else; you could say we’re 100% organic, Planet Eat offers TV good enough to taste!” – Tony Hindhaugh, founder of Planet Eat

To celebrate the launch of Planet Eat the channel is offering 30 days free subscription, set against the usual price of £3.99 per month.

Viewers can sign up at www.planeteat.com where they will also receive thousands of free-to-download eBook cookery volumes.