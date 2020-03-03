Rakuten TV March promo highlights

The very best new releases, available in 4K HDR, all at the click of a button on a Smart TV.

Rakuten TV will be bringing the family favourite Frozen II, sing-along as Elsa and Anna take viewers on another frozen adventure in 4K HDR. For more grown-up gritty content there’s a murder mystery with Daniel Craig starring as a punchy and pensive detective in Knives Out (4K HDR) as he grills a suspicious and dysfunctional family to get to the bottom of the murder of their grandfather.

The Good Liar will also be available at Smart TV users fingertips in 4K HDR, which tells the riveting and dramatic tale of a con artist with a sordid past, who plays a sordid game of cat-and-mouse with a wealthy widower. Will she be fooled? Or will her family be able to intervene in time and save her from deception?

Additionally, if a girl’s night in is on the cards for March, Rakuten TV has the perfect film to go with it: action film Charlie’s Angels also available in 4K HDR. As well as this, if murder and mystery are still on your mind after Knives Out, Motherless Brooklyn (4K HDR) will also be available on Rakuten TV from March, which tells the story of a lonely private detective with Tourette’s syndrome, on a quest to solve the murder of the only person who gave him a place in the world.

To celebrate Mother’s Day on 22nd March, Rakuten TV tells us they’ll be bringing a selection of great films handpicked for mums of all ages to put their feet up to.

Exploring the wonderful complexities of relationships; from mothers and daughters and unlikely friendships, titles include the ‘80s American classic and Academy award-winning Terms Of Endearment and the spirited, light-hearted Instant Family, starring Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne.

The heart-warming films delivering emotional sucker punches continue with the 1979 version of the award-winning, epic romance A Star Is Born and the Saorise Ronan romance On Chesil Beach. For the mums looking to raise their pulse, Channing Tatum and the gang are back in Magic Mike XXL!