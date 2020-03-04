More from the Real Housewives of Cheshire for ITVBe

The show returns for its eleventh series.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire are back for series eleven of the hit ITVBe show with even more fun, frolics and fabulousness. Launching this spring, the ten part series will be followed by the Reunion show in the summer.

“We’re so pleased to see the return of Lauren to The Real Housewives and it is fantastic to see Nicole joining the Cheshire set to add a new perspective to the group. We can’t wait to see them all on our screens this spring.” -Amanda Stavri, Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment, ITV

Dawn Ward, Ester Dohnalová, Hanna Kinsella, Rachel Lugo, Seema Malhotra and Tanya Bardsley will all return to our screens for series 11. They will be joined by beloved housewife Lauren Simon, who is also set to come back and Christine McGuiness who returns as a guest. But how will the ladies fare when another housewife is brought into the fold?

A new addition, Nicole Sealey is famous in Cheshire for her no-nonsense attitude. Businesswoman, mother and self-proclaimed ‘ball-buster’, Nicole isn’t your typical Cheshire Housewife. Originally from London, she is a recent addition to the affluent golden triangle, after she moved to Wilmslow five years ago with her husband, Joe, son of Manchester United legend Les Sealey.

Together with her husband, Nicole owns a personal training company, NEON PT and gym. She also runs her own railway recruitment company. In addition to these businesses, the couple has recently put in a bid to takeover Macclesfield Town Football Club. If they are successful, Nicole will become the third woman in the UK to own a football club.

The new series picks up with life as busy as ever at Warford Hall. As Dawn and the Ward family start to plan for Darby’s wedding, it’s time for Ester to move out as she starts to question her place in Cheshire and where her future lies. Newlywed Hanna starts to consider how becoming a mother might impact on her perfect life with Martin, whilst Rachel starts to explore the dating scene. Seema and Tanya also look to expand their businesses – but will Tanya’s new crystal venture stimulate the excitement she hopes for? Amidst all of this, how will Lauren settle back in?

“Now in its 11th series, the show is going from strength to strength. We’re particularly excited about seeing Lauren back in the mix. Nicole is another great addition and we can’t wait to see how she fares amongst the other ladies. This is a great opportunity to add another voice to the group and further develop the established relationships amongst the Cheshire Housewives”. – Mike Swindells, Executive Producer, Monkey

