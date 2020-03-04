Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer discover a swimming pool in the lounge in Love It or List It

Telly Today Choice for Wednesday March 4th

Tonight’s episode sees the pair head to a very unusual abode.

Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer may have finally met their match: a swimming pool in the lounge.

They’re off to Purley in Croydon to help Christine Attwood and Tony Congdon, who have been battling over the future of their unusual bungalow for the best part of a decade

Unlike anything else Kirstie and Phil have faced, the problems in this home go a lot deeper than dysfunctional space and dated décor. But getting this couple on the same page is going to be a real challenge too. Tony is staunchly Team Love It. Having lived there for the best part of 30 years, he’s settled and likes being near his mates.

He’s also mad on cycling, runs a business from home and thinks that a renovation can convince Christine to stay. But she’s having none of it.

Christine isn’t keen on the area and wants to move to the coast to enjoy her retirement. With an initial £80k to spend, Kirstie has no option but to dive right in.

Meanwhile, Phil heads to beautiful Brighton as he attempts to convince Tony to swap suburbia for the seaside. Will either of them be prepared to make a huge compromise?

Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It, tonight at 8pm on Channel 4.