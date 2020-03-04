Cheers, it’s The Goldbergs

A brand new series of The Goldbergs begins tonight on E4.

In the third episode of its seventh series, premiering tonight in the UK on E4, The Goldbergs has a little bit of nostalgia for TV viewers of a certain age – or those who get up very early and watch the repeats on Channel 4 of bar-based sitcom Cheers.

In tonight’s episode, Food in a Geoffy, Murray and Geoff have to run around Jenkintown looking for an important cheesesteak after a food delivery job goes sideways. And some customers aren’t not helping matters in their search.

As part of ABC’s Cast From The Past Week the stateside broadcaster, in October last year, reunited actors from popular series past in current productions including The Conners, which reunited John Goodman with his Blues Brothers 2000 co-star Dan Aykroyd, Grey’s Anatomy brought in two-thirds of the Halliwell sisters from Charmed and American Housewife saw a complete Drew Carey Show reunion.

John Ratzenberger and George Wendt.

For The Goldbergs it was 1980s pub-based hit Cheers that featured a part reunion with Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger, and George Wendt making appearances.

And while they’re not reprising their famous roles, there will be familiar personality hits in their one-off Goldberg appearances. In Cheers Rhea played barmaid Carla Tortelli, Kirsty was pub boss Rebecca Howe while John and George were regular patrons Norm and Cliff.

The storyline tonight on E4 sees Murray’s (Jeff Garlin) cheesesteak get lost en route, this leads Geoff (Sam Lerner) to contact his recent food delivery customers – all played by Cheers personalities.

Rhea Perlman and Kirstie Alley.

As well as the cast popping up in The Goldbergs, Cheers also starred Ted Danson, Shelley Long, Bebe Neuwirth and Kelsey Grammar. The latter became the star of spin-off show Frazer, named after his Cheers character.

Cheers aired originally from 1982 until 1993, in the UK its first run was broadcast on Channel 4. Repeats over the years have included on UKTV’s Gold as well as early morning re-screenings on Channel 4 currently. Over its run, 275 episodes were produced in front of a live studio audience.

The Goldbergs, Food in a Geoffy, tonight at 8pm on E4.

