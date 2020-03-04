The service offers Sky TV and Netflix all in one place for £25 a month.
Sky Ultimate TV will run on the Sky Q boxes.
“With the launch of Sky Ultimate TV, all our customers will get the most talked-about shows from Sky TV and Netflix for an unbeatable £25 a month. From Save Me to The Crown, you’ll get all the episodes whenever you want them, all in one place on our award-winning Sky Q box.” – Liz Wynn, Managing Director, Sky TV
Sky Ultimate TV on Sky Q is a bundle offering that brings together every episode of the biggest Sky shows and Netflix at a starting price of £25 a month.
The broadcaster and streaming service note that this will bring viewers entertainment via a number of Sky originals such as Emmy award-winning Chernobyl, Catherine the Great and Brassic, classic US comedy box sets like Girls and Parks & Recreation from Sky Comedy, or Sex Education, The Witcher, Narcos: Mexico and Stranger Things on Netflix.
Not only that but with Sky Q subscribers can also use live TV, Catch-Up TV, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and All 4, as well as apps like YouTube, Spotify and XITE.
For more information visit Sky.com
