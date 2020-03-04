Netflix and UN Women launch special collection

55 groundbreaking women in entertainment

Netflix and UN Women today launched “Because She Watched”

“This collaboration is about taking on the challenge of telling women’s stories and showing women in all their diversity. It’s about making visible the invisible, and proving that only by fully representing and including women on screen, behind-the-camera and in our narratives overall, society will truly flourish,” – Anita Bhatia, UN Women Deputy Executive Director.

Because She Watched is a special Netflix collection of series, documentaries, and films to celebrate International Women’s Day. The collection, which will be available all year, is curated by female creators from behind and in front of the camera – including Sophia Loren, Janet Mock, Salma Hayek, Yalitza Aparicio, Millie Bobby Brown, Laurie Nunn, Lana Condor, Petra Costa and Ava DuVernay.

The collection celebrates the stories that have inspired the women who inspire us. These series, films and documentaries – Unbelievable and Followers to Orange Is the New Black, Lionheart and Sex Education – have started important, often hard, conversations that have helped to challenge the way we see the world.

The collection is available at Netflix.com/BecauseSheWatched. In addition, members will be able to choose from a selection of “Because She Watched” profile icons to celebrate their favourite female characters from the collection.

“TV and film have the power to reflect and shape popular culture, which is why we believe it’s so important that more people see their lives reflected in storytelling”, said Dr. Stacy L. Smith, Founder of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative.