Broadcasters review contingency plans as coronavirus continues to spread

Broadcasters in the UK are reviewing their contingency plans in anticipation the coronavirus will sweep across the country.

After the UK government revealed their plans on how they intend to deal with the coronavirus, broadcasters have begun reviewing their contingency plans that would have to be put in place if the virus spread across outlets such as the BBC.

The BBC has told Daily Nightly that the corporation is talking to their foreign correspondents “daily” about the situation on the ground in places such as Iran and Italy, which have seen the highest number of cases of coronavirus outside of China.

BBC Radio 4 ‘Today’ presenter Nick Robinson went into self-isolation last month as a ‘precautionary method’ after holidaying in Vietnam and Cambodia. Channel 4 News’ Jon Snow also self-isolated after returning from Iran to cover the country’s election.

In a statement to Daily Nightly, the BBC said that it is following advice from the Foreign Office and numerous agencies and will update staff and procedures if and when necessary.

“For guidance, like any organisation, we have contingency plans in place but we wouldn’t comment on these. We are closely following developing news and advice from the Foreign Office, WHO and Public Health England, and will continue to update staff advice and operational guidance as appropriate. We are also talking to our foreign correspondents daily.” – BBC Statement

ITV have warned that advertising revenue is expected to be down next month by 10% due to advertisement deferments. The commercial broadcaster says that it is too early to assess further implications of the virus.

There have been over 3,000 deaths worldwide from the coronavirus, which is expected to grow as the virus takes hold. In the UK, 85 people have tested positive but there have so far been no deaths.