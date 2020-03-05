War of the Worlds begins on FOX after filming in Bristol

Telly Today choice for March 5th

A new re-imagining of War of the Worlds kicks off tonight with a double bill on FOX TV, after filming in Bristol last year.

“It was a pleasure to support Urban Myth FIlms for the production of War of the Worlds in Bristol last year. The company had previously used Bristol locations in 2016 for the making of Crazyhead, so it was a fantastic endorsement to welcome them back for this major international co-production, which saw Bristol become the backdrop for drama featuring a world class cast and some exciting large-scale stunt scenes.” – Natalie Moore of Bristol Film Office

Based on the timeless sci-fi tale by H.G. Wells and set in present day Europe, War of the Worlds is written and created by the BAFTA award winner Howard Overman (Misfits, Crazyhead, Merlin).

The eight part series, which filmed across the UK and France, used a number of Bristol locations during its three week shoot in the city in February/March last year, assisted by Bristol Film Office.

The shoot brought a ‘post-apocalyptic’ feel to Bristol’s city centre, which was dressed as London. The College Street and St George’s Street area was used for large-scale stunt sequences featuring a number of bodies strewn across the streets. A London Underground sign was placed on the exterior of City Hall. Filming also took place around Orchard Street, Queen’s Square, Armada House on Dove Street, the Create Centre on Spike Island and Stapleton Road in Easton.

Gabriel Byrne leads the international ensemble cast, which also includes Elizabeth McGovern, Léa Drucker, Natasha Little, Daisy Edgar Jones, Stéphane Caillard, Adel Bencherif and Guillaume Gouix.

When astronomers detect a transmission from another galaxy, it is definitive proof of intelligent extra-terrestrial life. The world’s population waits for further contact with bated breath. They do not have to wait long. Within days, civilisation is all but wiped out by an alien invasion; pockets of humanity are left in an eerily deserted world.

As aliens hunt and kill those left alive, the survivors ask a burning question – who are these attackers and why are they hell-bent on our destruction? This is a story of ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances – but they are more than just victims in a brutal war. For, as we will come to realise, the aliens’ savage attack on earth is not arbitrary: its seeds are being sown before our very eyes.

War of the Worlds begins on FOX tonight at 9pm, with the second episode following at 10pm. FOX in the UK is Sky Channel 124, Virgin Media Channel 157, Now TV, Talk Talk Channel 316 and BT TV Channel 349.