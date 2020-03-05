Netflix special for Phil Wang

The recording will take place at The Old Vic

Phil has made a name for himself exploring sex, romance, politics, and his mixed British-Malaysian heritage, in shows that delight in his unique Wang brand of smart/silly stupidity.

Following selling out an entire month-long run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in advance of it opening and adding a major extension to his biggest nationwide tour to date after selling out the first leg, Netflix has green-lit Phil Wang’s first hour long stand-up comedy special to be produced by Avalon.

Phil is set to culminate his 39-date tour through recording Philly Philly Wang Wang, exploring morality and the modern sense of self, at The Old Vic, London on the 30th May over two performances at 5pm and 8pm.

Phil most recently appeared on our screens on Kevin McCloud’s Rough Guide to the Future (Ch4), adding to numerous broadcast credits including hosting Live at the Apollo (BBC Two), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), Taskmaster (Dave), performing as one of only two non-US acts on The Comedy Line-Up (Netflix), QI (BBC Two), Would I Lie to You? (BBC One), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Ch4), The Last Leg (Ch4), Unspun With Matt Forde (Dave), Roast Battle and Drunk History (Comedy Central) and Jack Dee’s Helpdesk (BBC Two).

Phil recently used his outsider perspective to dissect the British Empire in his BBC Audio Award winning (Best Longform Scripted Comedy) stand-up show, Wangsplaining (BBC Radio 4). He has also written and starred in two series of Daphne Sounds Expensive for BBC Radio 4 with his Foster’s Newcomer Award nominated sketch trio, Daphne. Earlier this year Phil began co-hosting podcast BudPod with Phil Wang & Pierre Novellie.

An internationally acclaimed live act, Phil has performed at festivals including Montreal Just for Laughs Festival, Melbourne International Comedy Festival and the New Zealand Comedy Festival. His last critically-acclaimed live show, Kinabalu, sold out at Edinburgh Festival in 2017 and the subsequent national tour was extended through 2018 including four weeks at London’s Soho Theatre.