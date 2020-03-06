McDonald and Dodds investigate the mysterious death of a wealthy clinic patient

A video preview of episode two, airing this weekend

McDonald & Dodds is a series of feature-length crime mysteries with Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia as principal stars. Set in Bath, the detective drama pairs the wildly ambitious DCI McDonald with the shy, modest DS Dodds.

While McDonald has transferred from the mean streets of South London to leap up the career ladder, Dodds has happily languished on the shelf for most of his working life. Two contemporary Britons, thrown together with seemingly with nothing in common, boss McDonald and loyal sidekick Dodds forge a rumbustious, entertaining and ultimately – give or take a few setbacks – effective partnership.

In the second episode, adjusting to life in Bath, DCI McDonald and partner, DS Dodds, are called to the Mara Retreat, a private rehabilitation clinic, to investigate the mysterious death of a wealthy patient.

However, they are immediately thrown into a world of smoke and mirrors as they navigate the complex and sensitive issues of her remaining tight-knit therapy group, forcing McDonald to use clandestine methods to get closer to the truth. As they dig deeper, they discover a plethora of lies, murder, betrayal and a hidden ruse to secure fortune and freedom, but at what price?

McDonald and Dodds, The Wilderness of Mirrors, Sunday, March 8th at 8pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

