Intelligence concludes on Sky One

A double bill brings the series to a close

Created by Nick Mohammed, Intelligence is a workplace comedy set in the UK’s GCHQ—a kind of weedier, geekier version of MI5, where they tackle international and domestic Cyber Crime from a desktop.

“We always want GCHQ to come off as competent and credible. At the same time, you have these very flawed characters and individuals who do make mistakes. You want to get a sense that as flawed as the individuals are, the institution is very together and on top of their game.” – David Schwimmer

When a pompous, maverick NSA agent (David Schwimmer) comes over from the U.S. to join the team, he enlists an inept and tactless computer analyst (Nick Mohammed) in a power grab that threatens to disrupt the team’s ability to combat cyber terrorism.

It’s the season finale of the transatlantic workplace comedy – but a new series has been confirmed! In the first of the double bill, Jerry admits that he’s slept with department hacker Tuva, leaving Joseph devastated.

What’s more, when Joseph finds out that Jerry is married he begins to question their whole friendship. Meanwhile, having failed her appraisal, Christine attempts to soften her style as Mary tries to singlehandedly manage the department’s workload. Then, in the series’ finale, we flashback to the moment Jerry finds out his best friend and FBI agent Clint has been sleeping with his wife and accidentally shoots him.

Fast forward to present day and Clint shows up at GCHQ with an extradition order, and the truth about Jerry’s NSA past comes out. Hoping it will grant Jerry British citizenship, Joseph and the team stage a wedding to protect Jerry and prevent him from leaving the UK.

Intelligence, 9pm on Sky One.