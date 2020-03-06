Adam Richman is Supperman for UKTV

The twelve part series will air on Dave

Dave, has commissioned Adam Richman: Supperman, a tasty new food and travel format which sees a host of famous guests taste Adam’s imaginative overhaul on their favourite dishes.

“I am beyond excited to dive into Adam Richman: Supperman. What I think sets this show apart from everything I have done in the past, is that I’ve been flying solo on all of my epic food journeys, and the itinerary was based upon my tastes. But here I’m joined by fun, passionate, celebrity foodies and the dishes I find will be based upon the things they love to cook and eat.” – Adam Richman

Adam Richman: Supperman will see Adam Richman play host to one guest each episode, who’ll arrive armed with their favourite starter, main and dessert: the menu they would choose if it was their last meal on Earth.

Once he’s had a taste and found out why these dishes are so special to his guest Adam will set off in search of the finest ingredients to impress his guests by transforming their favourite dishes into their ultimate last supper.

“In the end, I get to use what talents, knowledge, and expertise I have acquired along the way, to make the foods, flavours and feasts they dream about, a reality. And after all, isn’t bringing people joy and fulfilment with the food we serve what it’s all about?” – Adam Richman

Adam Richman: Supperman will air on Dave at the end of the year, following fellow comedy food format Big Zuu’s Big Eats in April. Dave’s supersized its UKTV Original commissions in 2020 with recently announced Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable and more Comedian’s Giving Lectures and Hypothetical.

“We are massive fans of Adam Richman and have been since the brilliant man v Food, the fact we have managed to get Adam on the channel, alongside some of our favourite comedians has got us all seriously excited at Dave HQ. Between this, Big Zuu’s Big Eats and Eddie Eats America the commissioning team are building a brilliant slate of food shows on the channel all with some tasty comedy seasoning.” – Luke Hales, Dave channel director

Dave: Sky 111/811, Virgin 127/194,Freesat 157, Freeview, BT & TalkTalk 19, Freesat 157