Netflix launch spy thriller In from the Cold

Ami Canaan Mann set to direct first episodes

Production will commence in Spain later this month.

The eight-part series follows the story of a single mother’s life in suburban New Jersey when it is turned upside down.

She’s arrested by the FBI and is forced to make a choice: confront her long-buried past as a highly trained, bio-engineered Russian agent, and become an asset against Russia’s underworld drug trade, and shadow war on U.S. elections—or put her family and the new life she has built at risk.

Ami Canaan Mann will direct the first and second episode while key cast includes Margarita Levieva in the title role as Jenny Franklin. The single mother from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, who, during a European vacation with her daughter, finds her life turned upside when she is forced to confront her long-buried past as a Russian spy — the product of a secret KGB experiment that endowed her with special abilities.

Ivanna Sakhno stars as Anya, a promising young, Russian Intelligence agent, who is precariously caught between her domineering mentor trying to keep her bound to the lies of the Soviet past, and the liberating promise of the “New Russia” that seems so very possible in the early-1990’s.

Cillian O’Sullivan will feature as Chancey a rogue CIA agent, who hunts down and compels a long lost, top-secret Russian Intelligence asset, code-named “The Whisper,” to switch her allegiances and help him settle his own personal vendetta and Lydia Fleming as Becca. A talented, teenage, competitive figure skater, who, like every teenager, is wrestling with her own sense of identity. Little does she know that her own mother is a secret spy, and little does her mother know that she feels the need to act out on her darker impulses.

The thriller also features Charles Brice as Chris, a gifted computer hacker who, despite his best efforts, is conscripted into working as Chauncey Lew’s right-hand man, and becomes his moral compass when the rogue CIA agent is baited and blinded by vengeance and Alyona Khmelnitskaya as Svetlana Petrova, a former KGB field operative turned SVR instructor and handler in the early-1990’s. Her own broken dreams and cultish devotion to “Old Russia” are what fuel a maniacal obsession with ensuring that her young protégée, Anya, is willing to sacrifice everything for her country.