Steph McGovern Channel 4 show to broadcast from Leeds docks

The Steph Show will have a waterfront backdrop

Steph recently left her role on BBC Breakfast

The daily programme, presented by Steph McGovern, will be broadcast live from the Leeds waterfront.

“We’ve chosen a brilliant location for our studio in Leeds. We’ve got a lush view over the canal and we’ll be able to have a good nosey at all the people out and about round the Docks. Given it’s a live show who knows what might happen! I’m really chuffed, it’s a cracking spot and I can’t wait to welcome my guests to the studio, not to mention the studio audience and viewers at home. Not long to go now!” – Steph McGovern

Set to launch this Spring at the heart of Channel 4’s daytime schedule, the show will be filmed in front of a live studio audience and feature a mix of entertainment, lifestyle and light current affairs with a variety of guests from the worlds of showbiz, politics and beyond.

“As a proud Yorkshireman who had to schlep to London for work, I’m thrilled we’re opening a studio with the best view in Britain for the exclusive use of Channel 4’s The Steph Show. Our view will take in the stunning Leeds Dock, parts of the city’s skyline, the water taxi, and, most impressively of all, the people of mighty Leeds – perfect for a show that is for the people and starring the people, inside the studio and out.” – Ben Wicks, Executive Producer

Watchdog and BBC Breakfast presenter McGovern announced she was leaving the Beeb in October last year. She became the main business presenter on BBC Breakfast in 2011 and was a stand-in main presenter of the show.

Programmes with live outside views have become a popular choice in the past thirty years, originally pioneered by BBC One’s Pebble Mill at One chat show, other followed including The One Show, The Wright Stuff and Daybreak.

A dock backdrop was also seen for the first eight years of This Morning with the show broadcast live from Liverpool’s Albert Dock.