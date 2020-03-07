A peek into Joanna Lumley’s Hidden Caribbean

Joanna Lumley’s Hidden Caribbean: Havana to Haiti airs next week on ITV.

“I’m going on an adventure through two of the most intoxicating countries in the world. This unique journey will glimpse the hidden side of these fascinating places – why don’t you tag along?” – Joanna Lumley

Joanna Lumley travels across two of the most enigmatic countries in the Caribbean – Cuba and Haiti – to explore, uncover and share the hidden gems that these countries have to offer in this brand-new ITV series.

Across two episodes, Joanna will kick off her adventure in the back of a classic car in Havana, outlining her 1500-mile Caribbean adventure.

The twists and turns of history have seen these two Caribbean neighbours be colonised, populated by slaves, blighted by natural disaster and suffering sanctions and international isolation. Both countries are undoubtedly poor in monetary terms, but are abundantly rich in other ways, with cities full of colourful streets bursting with the rhythm of life, which then give way to unspoiled coastlines, pristine beaches, majestic mountains and lush forests.

There really is much more to both Haiti and Cuba than the headlines suggest – so much of it is thrillingly under-explored and this series is the perfect chance for Joanna to uncover and share the joy these countries have to offer.

In the first episode Joanna explores the back streets of Havana, meets a rising female boxing star, watches a cabaret and reads to factory workers as they roll cigars. She also takes to a horse and cart to explore more of Cuba, including Hemingway’s favourite beach and Fidel Castro’s hometown.

“It’s all terribly beautiful. I loved Santiago de Cuba, which is where the revolution started, where Fidel came from the hills with this idea of over-throwing the top-heavy, over-rich government. It is very beautiful. Because most of Cuba was settled by the Spanish, it was built in a Spanish way around squares. Every square had a cathedral, a grand hotel, maybe something like a huge library, possibly a university. It’s terribly grand. Anywhere Spanish like in Madrid or Barcelona, they have great splendour. The Spanish are very splendid people.” – Joanna Lumley

Joanna Lumley’s Hidden Caribbean: Havana to Haiti starts on Tuesday 10 March at 9pm on ITV, STV and UTV.