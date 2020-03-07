The Voice UK finalises contestants for The Knockout rounds

Next weekend sees the start of The Knockouts on The Voice UK.

The Knockout’s take place over two episodes, Saturday 14th March and Saturday 21st March 2020, determining which contestants will go forward to the live Semi-Final and get the chance to win a life-changing record contract.

Shania Twain, Jesy Nelson, Ellie Goulding and Ella Eyre will join Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, Olly Murs and Meghan Trainor respectively as their guest mentors for The Knockouts.

Each superstar Coach will select two of their acts to go through to the live Semi-Final which means 16 acts will be knocked out of the competition over the two The Knockout shows.

However, one lucky act can be saved with the return of the Lifeline vote, allowing the public to vote for the first time in this series and choose their favourite act to put through to the Semi-Final.

Following the second Knockouts show, on Saturday 21st March, the vote will open via the official app for the public to have their say on which of the 16 performers set to leave the contest, will get the lifeline through to the live Semi-Final and continue in the competition.

Knockout Stages Contestants

TEAM OLLY Alan Chan, 40 years old from London Blessing Chitapa, 17 years old originally from Zimbabwe, now living in Dudley Cameo Williams, 18 years old from Hemel Hempstead, now living in Leighton Buzzard Cat Cavelli, 29 years old from London, now living in Surrey Ty Lewis, 18 years old from Billingham Jordan Phillips, 20 years old from Manchester (stolen from Meghan Trainor) TEAM SIR TOM JONES Lois Moodie, 22 years old from London Elly O’Keeffe, 32 years old from Cork, Ireland, now living in London Jonny Brooks, 29 years old from Derry, Ireland ShezAr, 32 years old from London Zion, 28 years old from Nigeria, now living in Manchester So Diva, a trio consisting of Tania Elise Foster, 35 years old from London

Danielle Isola Foster, 32 years old from London

Jennifer Adeyinka Kafilat Adesanya, 33 years old from London (stolen from will.i.am) TEAM MEGHAN TRAINOR Brooke Scullion, 20 years old from Derry, Ireland Blaize China, 21 years old from Isle of Sheppey Darci Wilders, 19 years old from Strabane Trinity-Leigh Cooper, 17 years old from Tredgar Oli Ross, 22 years old from Maidstone, now living in Leeds Beryl McCormack, 22 years old from London (stolen from Olly Murs) TEAM WILL.I.AM Doug Sure, 31 years old from London Baby Sol, 36 years old from Congo, now living in London Gevanni Hutton, 17 years old from London Johannes Pietsch, 18 years old from Vienna, Austria Lucy Calcines, 22 years old from Spain, now living in London Claudillea Holloway, 25 years old who grew up in Malaysia, now living in London (stolen from Meghan Trainor)

The Voice continues Saturday, 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

