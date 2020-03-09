UKTV reunite The Fast Show cast for one-off special

The Fast Show: Just A Load Of Blooming Catchphrases is coming to Gold…nice!

“It’s 26 years since the first episode of The Fast Show went out. We didn’t manage to celebrate our 25th anniversary but we are marking it now. All the (remaining) contributors will be reflecting on their favourite bits and some of the characters will also be looking back at their time on the show. Join us, them, and all of your favourite Fast Show characters, sketches and catchphrases as we celebrate 26, yes 26 glorious years!” – Paul Whitehouse and Charlie Higson

UKTV today confirms it is bringing back the cast of the much-loved comedy classic for The Fast Show: Just A Load Of Blooming Catchphrases a brand-new retrospective with a twist.

Paul Whitehouse, Charlie Higson, Arabella Weir, John Thomson, Simon Day and Mark Williams will reunite to remember more than twenty-five years of a true icon of British comedy – and they’re bringing the likes of Swiss Toni, Dave Angel, Jesse, No Offence, Professor Denzil Dexter and Rowley Birkin QC with them.

Yes, it’s not just the cast who will be interviewed, but many of the show’s best-loved characters will make their long-awaited return to TV screens, interviewed in all-new scripted segments to discuss their experiences on set, reveal behind-the-scenes gossip, and even share what they’re up to now.

The one-off show will transmit in an extended slot on Gold later in 2020. Sadly the queen of ‘scorchio’ Caroline Aherne passed away in 2016.

“It’s hugely exciting that Paul, Charlie and the rest of the fantastic cast of The Fast Show are reuniting especially for Gold. We know viewers will love hearing the behind-the-scenes stories from the show’s history, and as a fan I can’t wait to see all their classic characters again.” – Gerald Casey, Gold channel director