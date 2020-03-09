Dorothy Byrne becomes Editor at Large at Channel 4 in a specially created role

Byrne is currently Head of News & Current Affairs.

Dorothy Byrne has decided to step down as Head of News & Current Affairs at Channel 4, moving on to become its Editor at Large.

“The last year has been one of great success for Channel 4 News and Current Affairs and for me personally so it’s the perfect time for me to step aside and give someone else the pleasure of the best job in television. I will continue to contribute to the creative life of the channel. I am also very excited to be working to help develop the careers of staff, particularly of women, at the channel and also to be playing a key role in the creation of a new sustainability policy for Channel 4.” – Dorothy Byrne

As a former World In Action producer and editor of ITV’s The Big Story she became Channel 4’s head of News and Current Affairs in 2003, having previously edited Dispatches as well as producing arts and history series for the channel.

Her decision to step down from her current role follows a year in which she delivered the prestigious MacTaggart Lecture at the Edinburgh Television Festival, was honoured with the Grierson Trustees’ Award at the 2019 Documentary Awards, saw Channel 4 News crowned Daily News Programme of the Year and the acclaimed For Sama win a BAFTA and be nominated for an Oscar.

In the new role which she will take on for a year from May 1st, she will work with the wider organisation in a leadership capacity to drive forward a number of projects including developing a factual podcast strategy; helping to shape and implement a new sustainability strategy; and mentoring and developing staff across the organisation. She will also continue to contribute towards programme ideas but will not take an active commissioning role.

Byrne is one of the longest-serving heads of commissioning in the television industry, with programming winning her numerous international Emmy, BAFTA and RTS Awards. She was made a Fellow of The Royal Television Society for her ‘outstanding contribution to television’ and received the Outstanding Contribution Award at the RTS Journalism Awards in 2018.

A full recruitment process will now be undertaken by Director of Programmes, Ian Katz for a new Head of News & Current Affairs.

“No British media executive has done as much to shape the coverage of news and current affairs on television as Dorothy. Over more than 15 years she has been the restless force behind agenda setting Channel 4 programming from the exposing of war crimes in Sri Lanka and Myanmar, to the recent laying bare of Michael Jackson’s child sexual abuse. She has a laser-like eye for a story, huge creative flair and Channel 4 DNA running through her like rock. I’m so pleased that she will be staying at the channel for another year in her new role as Editor-at-Large.” – Director of Programmes, Channel 4, Ian Katz