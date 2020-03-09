Channel 4 investigate the stars who charge for their charity work

Celebs for Sale: The Great Charity Scandal

Charities are splashing the cash when it comes to getting celebrity endorsements.

A special Dispatches investigation airs on Channel 4 this evening looking into celebrities who are charging huge fees to support charitable causes.

Reporter Antony Barnett sets up a fake charity and goes undercover to reveal how some of the most famous people in Britain are profiting from the work they do for charities – such as posting on social media and appearing at events.

Dispatches obtain a shocking list of big-name stars and the fees they charge to organisations working for good causes. Stars from the world of reality TV, sport and entertainment, and one of the most famous women in the world, all agree to back the fake charity in return for cash.

And in an exclusive poll, Dispatches finds out what the public really thinks about celebs cashing in on charities.

Dispatches, Channel 4 at 8pm