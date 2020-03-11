Dame Joan Collins talks her coronavirus precautions

The Dynasty legend spoke to ITV

Dame Joan Collins has spoken to Good Morning Britain about her coronavirus precautions.

Talking about wearing a mask recently to protect herself, she said: “Everyone has got to be careful but that doesn’t mean I’m going to stop living my life. I went out to dinner last night, we went out with Biggins, we said we are not going to stop going out, even though the restaurant was half empty… you have to be really careful.

“That mask that I wore, it’s a special kind of mask. Percy found it on Amazon or one of those and it has a sort of thing that filters out everything.

“It was when I saw Naomi [Campbell] doing her cleaning of her [airline seat], I’ve been doing that for a couple of years now, she told me about it. I do wipe down my seat and I bought a big towel to sit on. I especially wipe down the metal clasp you put around your waist… and handles.”

Speaking about the Royal Family, she added: “I thought it was wonderful yesterday seeing all the royals as nobody wore gloves, nobody actually shook hands I noticed.”

On the royal brothers’ apparent frostiness, she said: “It’s sad, I had a tiny rift with my sister for a while, it went on for a couple of years. It was basically because she hated one of my husbands, well it was very, very smart of her. I remember going into a party and we sort of just look at each other from across the room and hardly spoke. There are rifts with siblings, there are rifts in families, I just hope it will heal.”

She added she made up with her sister when she got rid of her husband.

Later on ITV, on the Lorraine Kelly self-titled chat show, Michelle Heaton also discussed Covid-19.

The singer is self-isolating with her family due to coronavirus fears. Michelle told Lorraine: “You can’t write this… basically a friend has come into contact with someone we know very well who has been confirmed… I do have a cough, maybe I’m over-thinking it. AJ had sniffles but kids get sniffles. It’s a really delicate and difficult situation.”

Speaking from her home in Hertfordshire, she said: “I suppose I’m as clueless as everybody else…. I am taking that precaution because little AJ’s immune system, when he had meningitis, it was very weak. The last thing we want as parents is to bring anything into a school.. as far as we are aware, we don’t have it. It’s just a precaution.”

Good Morning Britain, ITV, STV and UTV from 6am weekdays. Lorraine airs from 9am.