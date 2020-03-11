The Occupation Official UK Trailer launched

The movie tells the true story of Sara Goralnik

Lightbulb Film Distribution have revealed the official poster and trailer for upcoming war drama, The Occupation.

“We are delighted to be releasing The Occupation; a film with such a compelling story. The director, Steven Oritt, spent time with Sara, up until her death in 2018, to accurately portray her account of the war. It’s a story that she was keen to share.” – Matthew Kreuzer, Commercial Director at Lightbulb Film Distribution

The award-winning feature, which recently won Grand Prix at the Warsaw Jewish Film Festival, will be released on DVD and across all major On Demand and Download platforms from March 30th.

The Occupation tells the incredible true story of Sara Goralnik, a 13-year-old Polish Jew, whose entire family was killed by Nazis in September 1942.

After a gruelling escape to the Ukrainian countryside, Sara steals her Christian best friend’s identity and finds refuge in a small village.

Taken in by a farmer and his young wife, Sara soon discovers the dark secrets of her employers’ marriage, compounding the greatest secret she must strive to protect – her true identity.

Lightbulb Film Distribution is an independent all-rights film distributor based in London, UK. The company was founded in 2018 by Peter Thompson and Matthew Kreuzer.

The Occupation will be available on DVD and Digital Download from March 30 and can be pre-ordered now from Amazon and Apple.