Sarah McQuaid Spring Tour UK dates

Spain-born, American-raised and Cornwall-based singer/songwriter Sarah McQuaid is back on the road with her 48-show tour.

The tour takes her through five different countries concluding in May 2020.

Her award-winning musicianship, distinctive chocolatey vocals and mastery of the songwriting craft have led reviewers to describe Sarah as a “triple threat”.

Add to that a warm, charismatic stage presence, five critically acclaimed solo albums and a battery of instruments including acoustic and electric guitars, drum and piano — and you’ve got a one-woman powerhouse who defies categorisation because there simply isn’t anyone else out there quite like her.

The tour began in the Netherlands on the 27th February, with gigs also across Germany and Ireland in the coming weeks. There are two runs in the UK in April and May.

UK Tour Dates



April

15 April Worcester Live at Huntington Hall

16 April Ashburton LIVE at Ashburton Arts Centre

17 April Winterslow Village Hall

18 April Bordon: Phoenix Arts Centre

19 April Stafford Gatehouse Theatre – MET Studio

May

11 May Stirling Folk Club

12 May Glasgow: Live At The Star

14 May Crail Folk Club

15 May Glenbuchat Hall (plus workshop)

16 May Grantown Museum

17 May Drumnadrochit: Craigmonie Centre

21 May Malton: The Milton Rooms

22 May Snailbeach Village Hall

23 May Southwell: The HopBarn

28 May Rossendale: Helmshore Mills Textile Museum

29-30 May Uttoxeter: Acoustic Festival of Britain

Produced by guitar legend Michael Chapman, Sarah’s fifth solo album If We Dig Any Deeper It Could Get Dangerous is distributed worldwide by Proper on LP as well as CD, and has received rave reviews worldwide: Dutch music magazine Heaven hailed it as “an early contender for folk album of 2018,” the UK’s fRoots said it was “a collection to savour” and the USA’s PopMatters called it “a gateway into a true innovator’s soul.”

More information including ticket prices and all tour dates.