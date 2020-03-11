Summertime heads to Netflix

The Italian original series makes its debut next month.

Netflix announced this week that the Italian original series Summertime will premiere on Netflix globally at the end of April.

Summertime is a modern love story set during the summer on Italy’s Adriatic Coast. An undeniable attraction brings together Ale and Summer, who come from very different worlds.

He is an ex motorcycle champion, wild and determined to take back the reins of his life. She refuses to conform her life to the masses and dreams of flying far away, but she knows she is the glue that holds her family together. Their love will blossom as the first umbrellas open on the beach and grow strong and vibrant with the summer sun.

For both, these holidays will be an unforgettable journey that will take them far from who they were before they met.

Coco Rebecca Edogamhe, stars as Summer while Ludovico Tersigni will be Ale. Among other cast members, Andrea Lattanzi is Dario and Amanda Campana as Sofia, Giovanni Maini as Edo and Alicia Ann Edogamhe as Blue.

Summertime will premiere on Netflix globally on April 29th, 2020