Good Morning Britain ‘best bits’ to stay on BritBox North America

A highlights version of the ITV morning show is available to stateside and Canadian viewers.

ITV Studios Daytime has won a further commission with BritBox to air Good Morning Britain in North America for the next year.

“We are thrilled to see Good Morning Britain playing a key role in the success of Britbox in North America and we look forward to delivering much more of what our viewers are clearly enjoying over the next twelve months.” – Emma Gormley, Managing Director of ITV Studios Daytime

Following a successful first year with the streaming service – which sees daily highlights from ITV’s flagship breakfast programme edited and packaged into a daily edition for US and Canadian audiences – this new commission secures a further 12 months for the award-winning show.

Good Morning Britain was the first national ITV breakfast programme launching in February 1983, produced by TV-am from specially designed breakfast-themed studios in Camden Lock, North London. The format was replaced with GMTV in Jauary 1993 however with declining ratings and a viewer phone-in scandal GMTV was ditched for Daybreak a decade ago.

In 2014 with ITV Daytime proving no match for BBC One’s Breakfast the Good Morning Britain brand was revived, however format and looks were taken from stateside programming such as Good Morning America and NBC Today rather than its ITV predecessor. The series is fronted by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid along with several other personalities including Richard Arnold, Kate Garraway and Ranvir Singh.

“It’s no surprise how pleased we are to be renewing Good Morning Britain, a staple in our “NOW” Feature. Being the first service to clear a morning daily show to premiere day and date with the UK has been a feat, but our team is doing it and we can’t wait to see what is in store for another year.” – Soumya Sriraman, President and CEO Britbox