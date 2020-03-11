Telly Today Choice for Wednesday March 11th
Two decades on the Beeb catch up with the 1999 babies.
In 1999, the groundbreaking BBC series Child Of Our Time began filming a group of babies, from the moment they were born, to explore what would shape their lives in the new millennium.
Twenty years on, these children are fully grown and can reflect, in their own words, on growing up during a time of extraordinary social change.
Drawing on thousands of hours of archive footage, this Horizon special produced in partnership with The Open University will focus on three of the children, exploring their childhood as the first generation of 21st century Britain.
Eve, Jamie and Rhianna share their feelings on starting school, finding friends and their turbulent teenage years. Alongside the fun of childhood, all have faced challenges. They can now reflect on how rebellion, family tension, and bereavement have played a part in making them the adults they are today.
Throughout this special, a number of other children from Child Of Our Time also share their own reflections and experiences on some of the issues that have touched their generation, including mental health, sexual identity and the pressure to achieve.
Child of Our Time: Turning 20, BBC Two at 9pm