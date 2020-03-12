Kate Quilton and Dr Javid Abdelmoneim look at ageing in How To Beat

Kate Quilton’s latest show for Channel 4, How To Beat… begins tonight.

We all want to take care of our physical and mental health. But finding the time can be tough. And with so much conflicting information out there, how do you cut through to the stuff that really works?

In this new health series, Kate Quilton and Dr Javid Abdelmoneim explore the small changes that could bring huge health benefits. Working with volunteers and scientists from across the UK, the series shines a light on the latest scientific evidence when it comes to bringing down your biological age; to managing stress; beating pain; and sticking to a healthy diet.

In this episode, Kate and Javid recruit eight volunteers to take part in an experiment to see if making simple lifestyle changes can knock years off their biological ages in just five weeks.

Can walking quicker and getting a good night’s sleep really help turn back your biological clock? The results are surprising. Javid and Kate also explore the latest technological innovations in home gym applications; whether training in extreme environments holds the key to staying young in body and in mind; and how doing a good deed can benefit the mind and the body and help us to live longer.

Kate visits the English National Ballet to see how dance can benefit people with Parkinson’s disease, and can be beneficial to all of us. And Sam Renke explores how the fitness industry treats people with disabilities.

How to Beat… Ageing, Channel 4 at 8pm.