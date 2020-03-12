Jo Brand to host third instalment of Comedy Against Living Miserably

Jo Brand is to host the third episode of Comedy Against Living Miserably.

She will be joined by Tom Allen and Russell Kane – and a fourth comedian will be announced in due course to complete the full line-up. Comedy Against Living Miserably is a series of three filmed stand-up specials produced by Spirit Media to raise awareness for mental health charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably), with the final instalment of the stand-up specials to be filmed in front of a live audience at EartH (Theatre) Hackney later this month.

The three-part series of stand-up comedy specials will star some of the nation’s biggest names in comedy and will air on the Dave channel. Each episode will be hosted by a headline act and will feature three leading comedians, all of which are donating their fee to CALM, which will be matched by UKTV.

The first of the three episodes features headliner Joel Dommett as well as John Robins, Judi Love and Kiri Pritchard McClean and will air on Dave on 24th March 2020 at 9pm.

Episode two will see headliner Nish Kumar joined by Seann Walsh, Suzi Ruffell and Darren Harriott. Comedy Against Living Miserably is the latest initiative in Dave’s partnership with CALM since the “Be the Mate You’d Want” campaign launched in 2018, with an ad break takeover where airtime was given to encourage viewers to spend that time texting or calling a mate.

The series aims to get the comedy community to join in and help foster a more positive and open culture when it comes to mental health.

Comedy Against Living Miserably with Jo Brand takes place at the EartH (Theatre) Hackney on Sunday 29th March 2020. Doors will open to the public at 7pm. Tickets to the event are free of charge and available here .There will be the opportunity for audiences to donate to CALM on the night.