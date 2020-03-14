Channel 5 look at When TV Double Acts Fall Out

There’s been plenty of popular telly pairings over the years, and while many had happy on and off screen relationships other did not.

And while it probably would be lovely to celebrate the world of those happy double acts and pairings, it just wouldn’t be as interesting as the gossip documentary Channel 5 will air this evening, after all its the juicy fall-outs that it seems viewers want to see.

Described as a ‘cheap and cheerful’ hour this one-off takes a look at the demise of formerly successful partnerships in the spotlight. Mike and Bernie Winters, brothers no less, fell out over their comedy act. It was also a bitter parting for Bob Monkhouse and Denis Goodwin – while the show also looks at more than just funny turns with How Clean Is Your House star Kim Woodburn reflecting on her TV co-host Aggie MacKenzie and the world of music sees a not so fond farewell for Simon and Garfunkel.

The gossip show with a guilty pleasure twist sees the usual talking heads return to Channel 5 to discuss the partnerships that went wayward including Anne Diamond and Gary Bushell.

Others featured in the show include Tommy Cannon and Bobby Ball, David Baddiel and Rob Newman who talk first-hand how their relationships imploded under the relentless pressure of stardom. The gathered celebrities also ponder sad demises including Sonny and Cher.

When TV Dobule Acts Fall Out, Channel 5 at 8.30pm

Also today…

James Martin’s Saturday Morning

It’s Saturday morning and James is back in the kitchen where he’s serving up a feast of food and entertainment with his guest Jack Savoretti, who will be chatting and performing, chefs Richard Bertinet and Nisha Katona – and top pie maker Calum Franklin.

James Martin’s Saturday Morning, ITV, STV and UTV from 9.30am